Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / ₹87 crore to be spent on beautification of Mohali: Balbir Sidhu

₹87 crore to be spent on beautification of Mohali: Balbir Sidhu

To enhance the beauty of Mohali and provide basic amenities to the citizens,₹86.37 crore would be spent on development works in the city, said Balbir Singh Sidhu, Punjab’s...

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu (in maroon) in Mohali on Friday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

To enhance the beauty of Mohali and provide basic amenities to the citizens,₹86.37 crore would be spent on development works in the city, said Balbir Singh Sidhu, Punjab’s health and family welfare minister, while addressing a press meet at MC Bhawan here on Friday.

Sidhu, also the Mohali MLA, handed over a cheque of ₹25 crore received from GMADA for the MC to commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg. Also present on the occasion were MC joint secretary Kinnu Thind; chief engineer, local government, Mukesh Garg and Kuljit Singh Bedi.

As per the agreement of 2017, it was decided that GMADA will pay ₹50 crore every year for the maintenance of parks, but in the past three years, the area development authority only paid ₹9 crore.

Sidhu apprised housing and urban development minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, principal secretary, housing and urban development, Sarvjit Singh and GMADA chief administrator Pradeep Kumar Agarwal, of the allotment of funds by GMADA to the MC.

The minister said that ₹86.37 crore would be spent on development works in various housing societies, upgrading markets, augmentation of main sewer line under AMRUT scheme, installation of 50 open-gym equipment, construction of playground for children, laying of paver blocks, construction of community centre at Phase 3B1, and buying a new tree pruning machine among others.

He added that a medical college and 500-bed hospital is being set up at a cost of ₹375 crore in the district.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
Nov 28, 2020 00:17 IST
IndiGo asks passengers to carry RT-PCR report to fly to Maharashtra
Nov 27, 2020 23:35 IST
First Covid-19 case reported in Wuhan, doesn’t mean virus originated here: China
Nov 27, 2020 23:40 IST
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
Nov 28, 2020 00:16 IST

latest news

Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli civic bodies reduce rentals by 75% for theatre
Nov 28, 2020 00:37 IST
Former Himachal CM Shanta Kumar supports ‘one nation, one election’
Nov 28, 2020 00:37 IST
Bigg Boss 14 day 53: Jasmin-Rubina fight, Abhinav calls Rubina a ‘fool’
Nov 28, 2020 00:36 IST
Hema Upadhyay murder: Court issues warrant against father of accused
Nov 28, 2020 00:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.