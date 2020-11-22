Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 8K teams of health workers to start door-to-door campaign to screen Himachal residents

8K teams of health workers to start door-to-door campaign to screen Himachal residents

The government will carry out a month-long Him Suraksha Campaign from November 25.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 20:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh government will carry out a month-long Him Suraksha Campaign from November 25 under which 8,000 teams of health workers will move door-to-door to detect symptoms of Covid-19, tuberculosis, leprosy, sugar and high blood pressure.

Health secretary Amitabh Awasthi informed that the campaign will be launched by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on November 24 from Ridge Maidan, Shimla.

On the same day, people would pledge to follow all Covid guidelines.

Awasthi said that the campaign is a collective effort of departments of health, Ayurveda, women and child development, panchayati raj and concerned district administrations and will end on December 27.



“Each team will have two members. Information on various symptoms of Covid-19, tuberculosis, leprosy, sugar and high blood pressure diseases will be collected through a mobile application. If symptoms of any disease detected in any person, samples will be collected for further investigation and if needed, free treatment will also be provided to all,” he said.

He said that if anyone has any symptoms of COVID-19 like cold, cough, fever, loss of taste or smell, difficulty in breathing, the person must share the information with the health workers their checkup done as per the requirement.

He further informed that all types of health-related facilities were available in the state. He said that currently there has been an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases still people should not panic and take necessary precautions.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Nov 22, 2020 18:56 IST
‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’: Thackeray on Covid-19
Nov 22, 2020 20:42 IST
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Nov 22, 2020 20:50 IST
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Nov 22, 2020 18:44 IST

latest news

Toss-up between Mayank and Shubman as Dhawan’s opening partner
Nov 22, 2020 20:48 IST
IND v AUS: Kohli’s CK Nayudu XI beat Rahul’s Ranjitsinhji XI by 5 wickets
Nov 22, 2020 20:45 IST
Parents of girl killed in Kangra school bus accident get ₹5-lakh relief
Nov 22, 2020 20:40 IST
PM Modi lists India’s progress on climate change targets on G20 sidelines
Nov 22, 2020 20:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.