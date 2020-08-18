9.61 lakh farmer families to be covered under natural farming by 2022: Jai Ram

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presiding over the Apex State Level Committee for monitoring of Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojna in Shimla on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said the state government is contemplating to cover 9.61 lakh families of farmers under natural farming by 2022.

While presiding over the Apex State Level Committee for monitoring of Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojna, the CM said natural farming is a complete paradigm shift from traditional farming which involves various cropping inputs. He said continuous use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers have increased the yield of crops but has trigged negative impact on soil as well as the environment. He said natural farming emphasizes on natural growth of various crops without use of fertilizers and pesticides.

The CM said during his first budget for 2018-19, he had allocated Rs 25 crore for promotion of natural farming in the state. “The scheme envisages to increase farm income in harmony with the nature with no use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Agriculture plays significant role in economy of the state with over 67% population directly depending on agriculture,” he said.

He said natural farming not only helps in providing hygienic and chemical free fruit and vegetable to farmers but also gives them remunerative price of their produce. The state government had set a target of covering 50,000 families under natural farming in 2019 but succeeded in covering about 55,000 families.

The CM said the target has been fixed to cover 2 lakh farmer families under natural farming during the current year. Out of total 3,226 panchyats in the state, 2,934 panchayats have been covered under Subhash Palekar Natural Farming.

“As many as 72,193 farmers have been trained for natural farming during the year 2019-20 against the target of 50,000 farmers and about 2,000 training camps were organised,” he added.

The CM said actual training camps were not possible amid the Covid pandemic but regular video camps and awareness campaigns through social media were conducted to motivate farmers to adopt natural farming. He said personal contact with trained farmers and meetings with small groups of farmers adopting natural farming were also held during this period.

The state government will also consider providing separate market place for farmers to facilitate them in selling their produce, he added.

“The state government is also providing subsidy of 25% on purchase of indigenous breed of cows which will not only help in supplementing the income of farmers but also help in natural farming,” the CM said.

He also released publications on success stories regarding achievements of farmers under Prakritik kheti Khushal Kisan Yojna.