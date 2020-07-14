Sections
Home / Cities / 9,917 cases in Navi Mumbai, death toll reaches 310

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:54 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Tuesday reported 239 new Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total count to 9,917. Five deaths were reported on the day, taking the Covid toll to 310.

With 58 new cases, Airoli once again reported the highest number of cases, followed by 38 in Ghansoli, 37 in Kopar Khairane, and 34 in Nerul.

An officer from NMMC said, “While the daily number has increased, the recovery figure is more than that of the new cases. So far, 6,072 people have recovered, and the recovery percentage has increased slightly to 61%. The active cases are stable at 3,535.”

The Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Tuesday recorded 175 new Covid-19 cases. This is the third-highest single-day spike, breaking the previous record set just three days ago. For the second consecutive day, no death has been reported. The toll stands at 96.



The daily recovery figure has again fallen to 134 cases.

