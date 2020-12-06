9 deaths, 244 fresh Covid infections in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded 244 Covid-19 infections, taking the state’s tally of positive cases to 44,649 while the death toll reached 720 as nine more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 57 were reported in Shimla, 37 in Mandi, 30 in Kullu, 29 in Bilaspur, 25 in Una, 22 in Kangra, 19 in Chamba, 17 in Hamirpur and eight in Solan.

There are 8,111 active cases in the state. The recoveries have reached 35,774 as 371 more patients have been cured.

Shimla remains the worst-hit district with 8,327 cases followed by Mandi where 7,266 people have been infected till date. Kangra ranks third with 5,913 infections and Solan has 5,360 cases, Kullu 3,854, Sirmaur 2,707, Bilaspur 2,325, Una 2,270, Hamirpur 2,268, Chamba 2,218, Lahaul-Spiti 1,114 and Kinnaur 1,027.

Meanwhile, a government spokesperson said an online registration portal has been launched to facilitate people to obtain permission for organising events, marriages and other social gatherings. He said those who want to organise any kind of social, cultural, political or any other kind of event in the state, can register on https://covid.hp.gov.in. The facility has been started to avoid large gatherings in public offices.

45 challaned for not wearing masks in Hamirpur

Hamirpur: As many as 45 people were challaned for not wearing masks in Badsar sub-division of Hamirpur district, a police spokesman said. The Hamirpur district police have launched a massive campaign to nab those not wearing face masks and avoiding social distancing norms. The spokesman said Rs 32,000 were collected after 32 people deposited the fine. Other 13 people who didn’t pay the fine will be taken to the court.