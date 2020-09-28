9 fatalities, 151 new cases recorded in Ludhiana

A total of 2, 61,062 samples have been taken in Ludhiana so far. (Bloomberg)

Nine more Covid-19 deaths took the district’s fatality count to 717 on Sunday. Besides 151 persons, who tested positive, took the total tally of positive cases past 17,482.

So far, 15,572 persons have recovered from the illness while 1,190 are still battling it.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that till date, a total of 2, 61,062 samples have been taken, out of which reports of 2, 58,884 samples have been received. While 2, 39, 289 samples were found negative, the reports of 2,178 samples were still pending. He said that now, the total number of patients related to Ludhiana is 17, 482, while 2, 113 patients are from other districts and states, who tested positive here.

The DC said that in all, 12 patients lost their lives on Sunday, of which nine were from Ludhiana while the others were from Jalandhar, Pathankot and Kapurthala).

The dead include a 64-year-old male from Aman Nagar, a 63-year-old male from Millar Gunj, a 73-year-old male from Shahpur Payal village, a 38-year-old female from Boothgarh, a 40-year-old male from Gill Road, a 58-year-old female from Lohara village, a 63-year-old female from Jamalpur, a 70-year-old male from Raj Guru Nagar, a 56-year-old male from Tajpur Road.