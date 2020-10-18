Sections
9 girls born on first day of Navratri in a private hospital Kalyan

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:41 IST

By HT Correspondent,

On the first day of Navratri, nine girl children have born in a private hospital in Kalyan on Saturday. During Navratri women power is celebrated and Goddess Durga is worshipped.

“There were eleven women who went into labour on Saturday, however coincidentally nine of them gave birth to girls. All the kids and their mothers are in good health,” said Dr Ashwin Kakkar, Vaishnavi Maternity home, a private clinic in Kalyan.

