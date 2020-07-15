9 health workers test positive for Covid-19 at Sohana charitable hospital in Mohali

Sections
As many as 13 medical professionals of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Sohana Eye and Superspecialty Charitable Hospital have been found infected in the past 10 days

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 19:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Among the fresh cases, those of four female staff nurses will including in Mohali district’s tally. Eight more cases have surfaced in the district, taking its count of confirmed infections to 456.

Three medical officers and six staff nurses of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Sohana Eye and Superspecialty Charitable Hospital in Mohali tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, prompting closure of its OPD services and surgeries.

As many as 13 health workers of the Sohana hospital have been found infected in the past 10 days.

“The hospital has been sanitised,” said Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh.

Among the fresh cases, those of four female staff nurses — two aged 23 and others 24 and 27 — will be included in Mohali district’s tally while the remaining five are from other districts.



Meanwhile, eight more people from the district tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the total count to 456.

The patients include a 29-year-old woman from Sector 71, 30-year-old man from Phase 1, 27-year-old man and 31-year-old woman from Phase 9, 32-year-old man from Phase 10, 40-year-old woman from Paradise Apartment, Mohali, 52-year-old man from Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Kharar and 52-year-old woman, also from Kharar.

Dr Singh said all patients have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur.

Meanwhile, eight people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the number of those cured to 287 and active cases to 160. The district has recorded nine deaths so far.

