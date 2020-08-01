Sections
9 injured in group clash over loud music in Mohali’s Jagatpura village

Sources said the two groups entered into a brief argument before coming to blows

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 21:21 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Nine persons were injured in a clash between two groups over loud music at a party in Mohali’s Jagatpura village.

The injured have been identified as Rashid, Arshad, Sahil, Dinesh, Amresh, Manu, Manju and Rekha, all residents of Jagatpura, which is situated near Sector 48. They are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

Sources said the two groups entered into a brief argument before coming to blows. Even sharp-edged weapons were used, leaving nine of them injured.

“Medical reports are awaited. The injuries are mostly blunt, but we are still investigating,” said inspector Daljit Singh, station house officer, Sohana. Police were still in the process of recording statements and had not registered any FIR till the time of filing of this report.



