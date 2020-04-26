9 new cases in Jalandhar take Punjab tally to 322

Nine fresh cases of the coronavirus were reported in Jalandhar on Sunday, taking Punjab’s tally of those infected by the disease to 322.

The officials said the patients tested positive on Sunday were close contacts of those found infected earlier.

Among the new patients are a 55-year-old man and a 11-year-old boy of Raja Garden, three women aged 65, 20 and 9, residents of Basti Bawa Khel, and a 78-year-old man, all contacts of a Raja Garden resident found positive earlier. Others are a 54-year-old male resident of Karol Bagh, a 22-year-old girl from Basti Sheikh and a 67-year-old man from Sant Nagar locality.

Of the 108 cases of Covid-19, including three deaths, in the Doaba region so far, Jalandhar has reported 78, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar 20, Hoshiarpur seven and Kapurthala three. Jalandhar has the highest number of positive patients among all Punjab districts with three deaths.

The health department officials said of the 2,300 samples collected in the district, 1,575 tested negative while results of 653 were awaited.

The district has reported 66 cases since April 10.

Entry from other dists, states banned to SBS Nagar

The SBS Nagar administration on Sunday ordered ban on the entrance of all outsiders to the district, except government employees, cases of medical emergencies and government-approved activities.

District magistrate Vinay Bublani directed strict compliance of quarantine of outsiders. He said though the district has already ordered the outsiders to reveal their whereabouts at entry points and nearby police stations besides reporting to the officials concerned of their area to get into 14-day home quarantine even if they have no symptoms of Covid-19.