90 fresh Covid-19 cases in Himachal, tally reaches 6,705

Himachal Pradesh on Friday recorded 90 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state tally to 6,705.

Of the new cases, 33 were reported in Chamba, 32 in Sirmaur, 12 in Mandi, four in Kangra, and three each in Solan and Kullu. Active cases stand at 1,757 and 4,854 people have recovered so far.

Chamba chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Rajesh Guleri said 17 workers of a power project in Bharmour sub-division were among 33 people who tested positive in the district. The patients were in home quarantine since their arrival from Hazaribag, Jharkhand over a week ago.

Nine people have tested positive in Mangla village near Chamba town. They are primary contacts of Covid patients. Three people in Chowari and one in Kihar, who came in direct contact with Covid-19 patients, have also contracted the infection. Besides, two health workers have tested positive in Chowari and Bathri.

Sirmaur district’s tally crossed the 1,000-mark with 32 new cases on Friday. The district’s total tally stands at 1,012 now.

With 1,536 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Sirmaur where 1,012 cases have been reported till date. Kangra has 970 cases, Hamirpur 611, Una 533, Chamba 475, Mandi 415, Shimla 379, Bilaspur 374, Kullu 290 and 102 cases in Kinnaur district. Lahaul-Spiti remains the least affected district in the state as it has only reported eight Covid-19 cases till date.

Virus claims one more life

A 72-year-old woman died due to the virus in Sirmaur late on Thursday. The deceased was not keeping well for past few days. She was undergoing treatment at YS Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan. Her condition deteriorated on Thursday and she breathed her last late evening.

Solan has registered maximum 13 deaths, Kangra 8, Mandi 7, Hamirpur 5, Chamba and Shimla 4 each and Una and Sirmaur two each.

Former BJP chief in home isolation

Himachal finance commission chairman and former state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti went into home isolation on Friday after coming into direct contact with some party workers who have tested positive for Covid-19.

“I am fit and praying for well being of all. I have been attending some public function for last few days and came in direct contact with some fellow party workers who have tested positive for the virus. So, I am home isolating and will not be available for next few days,” Satti wrote on his Facebook page.