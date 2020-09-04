Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 90 fresh Covid-19 cases in Himachal, tally reaches 6,705

90 fresh Covid-19 cases in Himachal, tally reaches 6,705

Active cases stand at 1,757 and 4,854 people have recovered so far.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 19:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

(HT File)

Himachal Pradesh on Friday recorded 90 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state tally to 6,705.

Of the new cases, 33 were reported in Chamba, 32 in Sirmaur, 12 in Mandi, four in Kangra, and three each in Solan and Kullu. Active cases stand at 1,757 and 4,854 people have recovered so far.

Chamba chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Rajesh Guleri said 17 workers of a power project in Bharmour sub-division were among 33 people who tested positive in the district. The patients were in home quarantine since their arrival from Hazaribag, Jharkhand over a week ago.

Nine people have tested positive in Mangla village near Chamba town. They are primary contacts of Covid patients. Three people in Chowari and one in Kihar, who came in direct contact with Covid-19 patients, have also contracted the infection. Besides, two health workers have tested positive in Chowari and Bathri.



Sirmaur district’s tally crossed the 1,000-mark with 32 new cases on Friday. The district’s total tally stands at 1,012 now.

With 1,536 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Sirmaur where 1,012 cases have been reported till date. Kangra has 970 cases, Hamirpur 611, Una 533, Chamba 475, Mandi 415, Shimla 379, Bilaspur 374, Kullu 290 and 102 cases in Kinnaur district. Lahaul-Spiti remains the least affected district in the state as it has only reported eight Covid-19 cases till date.

Virus claims one more life

A 72-year-old woman died due to the virus in Sirmaur late on Thursday. The deceased was not keeping well for past few days. She was undergoing treatment at YS Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan. Her condition deteriorated on Thursday and she breathed her last late evening.

Solan has registered maximum 13 deaths, Kangra 8, Mandi 7, Hamirpur 5, Chamba and Shimla 4 each and Una and Sirmaur two each.

Former BJP chief in home isolation

Himachal finance commission chairman and former state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti went into home isolation on Friday after coming into direct contact with some party workers who have tested positive for Covid-19.

“I am fit and praying for well being of all. I have been attending some public function for last few days and came in direct contact with some fellow party workers who have tested positive for the virus. So, I am home isolating and will not be available for next few days,” Satti wrote on his Facebook page.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
Sep 04, 2020 20:40 IST
‘No compromise on territorial integrity’: Shringla on India-China border row
Sep 04, 2020 20:45 IST
Eyes on economy, Finance Ministry bans creation of new posts in central ministries
Sep 04, 2020 19:44 IST
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Sep 04, 2020 20:34 IST

latest news

Bengal government floats e-pass idea for Kolkata Metro to tackle rush
Sep 04, 2020 20:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Sep 04, 2020 20:51 IST
Muslim volunteers help husband perform the final rites of Hindu blind poetess in Pune
Sep 04, 2020 20:51 IST
ICAR- AIEEA 2020 revised schedule released for UG,PG, PhD exams
Sep 04, 2020 20:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.