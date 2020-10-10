Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 90% gram panchayats in Ludhiana district stand against stubble burning

90% gram panchayats in Ludhiana district stand against stubble burning

Ludhiana More than 90% gram panchayats in the district have passed resolutions against stubble burning.As per the information, there are total 941 gram panchayats in Ludhiana...

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 23:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Ludhiana More than 90% gram panchayats in the district have passed resolutions against stubble burning.

As per the information, there are total 941 gram panchayats in Ludhiana district, of which 847 have joined hands with the district administration and passed resolutions against the stubble-burning menace.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma appreciated the efforts of the panchayats to stop the unhealthy practice and urged the others to cooperate with the district administration to make Ludhiana a zero stubble burning district.

The DC said that the administration is making concerted efforts to defeat Covid, and the hazardous gases release during burning paddy stubble, besides polluting the environment, might be harmful for those infected by the virus.

District development and panchayat Officer (DDPO), Peeyush Chander, said they are expecting all gram panchayats to pass similar resolutions in coming few days and help the district administration in making Ludhiana a stubble burning free district.

Meanwhile, gurdwaras in villages have also been involved by the district administration to stop the message of stopping stubble burning.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
Oct 10, 2020 23:55 IST
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Oct 10, 2020 22:33 IST
Kohli stamps class to guide RCB to easy victory over Dhoni’s CSK
Oct 10, 2020 23:40 IST
Donald Trump to hold 2 more rallies next week in Pennsylvania and Iowa
Oct 10, 2020 22:52 IST

latest news

Police summon Republic TV CEO, five others today
Oct 10, 2020 23:56 IST
2 Panchkula cops among six booked in a ₹36.5-lakh fraud case
Oct 10, 2020 23:53 IST
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 toll crosses 40K, last 10,000 deaths in 25 days
Oct 10, 2020 23:52 IST
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
Oct 10, 2020 23:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.