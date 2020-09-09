Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 90 Ludhiana govt schools given ₹20,000 grant to set up educational parks

90 Ludhiana govt schools given ₹20,000 grant to set up educational parks

The parks are aimed at providing students with practical exposure and better clarity of concepts

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 00:17 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Sound pipes and DNA models displayed at the science park at Government Senior Secondary School, Threeke. (HT PHOTO)

To hone students’ mathematic reasoning and inculcate a scientific outlook, the government has asked 90 government schools in the district to set up educational parks where concepts will be illustrated with two-dimensional and three-dimensional models. Each school has been given a grant of ₹20,000 for the same.

The project is part of the Centre’s Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, under which the district was given ₹18 lakh.

The educational parks can be designed according to the space available at schools. In case of dearth of space, a single park, which covers concepts of all subjects can be setup. Schools have been advised to avail the help of art and craft teachers to make the models standout. Schools have been instructed to ensure a bilingual exhibit, with information displayed in English and Punjabi.

‘WILL HELP BREAK MONOTONY OF CLASSROOM TEACHING’



The parks aim to provide students with practical exposure and better concept clarity.



Threeke Government Senior Secondary Smart School science teacher Rapwinder Kaur says, “The parks will help to break the monotony of classroom teaching as concepts will be explained through models. I had developed a science park at my school last year where innovative models were made out of waste and construction material lying around the school. The science park had received an overwhelming response from students and teachers of other schools. Science models such as a pinhole camera made of PVC pipes, Newton’s cradle, gyroscope made of a wheel, Newton’s disc made of basket covers, DNA model made of broken water pipes, sound pipes, whispering dish, windmill made using non-functional fans, and a periscope, have been displayed in our schools’ park.”

Government Senior Secondary School (Multipurpose) principal Navdeep Romana said, “This is a great initiative by the government as it promotes activity-based learning.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Sep 09, 2020 22:39 IST
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
Sep 09, 2020 22:31 IST
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Sep 09, 2020 21:15 IST
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Sep 09, 2020 20:27 IST

latest news

Four policemen arrested for assaulting a 22-year-old to death in Mumbai’s Juhu area
Sep 10, 2020 00:23 IST
Highest 24-hour spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and Mumbai
Sep 10, 2020 00:16 IST
BMC razes, Kangana Ranaut dares as row with Maharashtra government escalates
Sep 10, 2020 00:15 IST
Another testing high as cases breach 200k
Sep 10, 2020 00:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.