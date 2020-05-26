91 fresh infections take J&K Covid-19 tally to 1,759

A 90-year-old man died due to Covid-19 at Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) on Tuesday, taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 24, officials said.

The deceased was a resident of Khaloora Kulgam and was admitted at SKIMS on Monday after he was referred from the Government Medical College, Anantnag. “The man was suffering from fever and Pneumonia. He had tested positive on Monday and died this morning,” a doctor at SKIMS said.

So far 24 people—21 in Kashmir division and three in Jammu division – have died due to the virus.

Also, with ninety-one fresh infections reported in the UT on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases rose to 1,759. Officials said of the new cases, 37 are from Kashmir division while 54 people tested positive in Jammu division.

In Kashmir division, fresh cases were reported from Kulgam, Srinagar,Bandipora, Baramulla,Budgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara and Pulwama districts, taking the tally to 1,441. A jump of 12 cases was recorded in Budgam district while there were single digit jumps in other districts of the Valley.

“Of the fresh cases in Kashmir, 25 samples tested positive at CD Hospital. Four of the positive cases are pregnant women,” said nodal officer for Covid-19 at Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr Salim Khan.

In Jammu division, new cases were recorded in Jammu, Ramban,Kathua, Udhampur, Samba, Poonch and Reasi districts, taking the tally to 348.

“24 more patients have recovered and were discharged from 15 hospitals in Jammu and nine in Kashmir,” the government statement said.

In south Kashmir’s Anantnag, a toddler recovered from the disease. “The eight-month-old is the youngest Covid patient from Anantnag who was discharged after having recovered at a health facility,” said additional district magistrate Syed Yasir.

So far, 833 out of the total 1,759 cases have recovered from the disease taking the recovery rate in Jammu and Kashmir to 47%. At present, active cases in Kashmir stand at 647 and 255 are in Jammu.

Till date, 1.42 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 32,714 in home quarantine, 62 in hospital quarantine and 33,573 under home surveillance. Besides, 75,626 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.