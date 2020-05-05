91% of Covid patients who died in Punjab had chronic health issues

A total of 91% of coronavirus patients who died in Punjab had at least one other major chronic health condition, revealed an analysis of Covid-19 deaths carried out by the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) and the state health department.

The most common medical conditions behind the infection-related fatalities in the state were hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. These underlying medical ailments are being considered as high-risk factors for infected persons the world over, particularly in the United States, which is the worst-affected country.

There have been 26 Covid-19 fatalities in Punjab which had a death rate (deaths as a percentage of those who tested positive) of 7%, the highest in the country, until a week ago but it has dropped to below 2% now following a sharp spike in the count of coronavirus positive cases. And, most of those who died had at least one or more comorbidity, meaning they had at least one other chronic disease in addition to Covid-19.

Of them, 58% had either diabetes or hypertension as a chronic health condition whereas 9% had heart disease and 6% were suffering from bronchitis. Asthma, obesity, HIV, pneumonia and rheumatoid arthritis were the other underlying illnesses that increased their risk. Only 9% of Covid-19 patients who died had no comorbidity, according to the analysis of deaths till May 2.

Former director of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, Dr KK Talwar said patients with comorbidity were much more vulnerable than others because these underlying medical ailments could be a precipitating factor and increase the risk substantially.

“My advice to people with serious chronic diseases will be that they take their medicines regularly and not be casual about it. They need to keep their blood pressure, diabetes or cardiac status under control by medication they are taking. Second, they should avoid exposure,” he said on the precautions vulnerable people need to take to protect themselves.

THOSE IN THEIR 50s AMONG WORST-HIT

An analysis of age-wise spread and death rate as of May 2 shows that people in their 50s are among those worst-hit by the pandemic in Punjab. Of the people infected with coronavirus, 19% are in this age group and face the highest risk as 38% of those who died in Punjab due to the virus were aged between 50 and 59. Another equally vulnerable lot is persons above 60 years who account for 16% of coronavirus cases and 43% deaths. Also, two in three, or say 67%, persons infected with Covid-19 in the state belong to the active working population between the age of 21 and 60. Of these, 33% are aged between 21 and 40 and the remaining 34% in the 41 to 60 age-group.