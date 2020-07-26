910 challaned in Ludhiana for not wearing masks, flouting social distancing norms

Sections
The police had introduced WhatsApp number: 91156001159 to receive complaints from the public regarding persons violating norms

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The police on Sunday lodged six FIRs and issued 910 challans for not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal, the police had introduced WhatsApp number: 91156001159 to receive complaints from the public regarding persons violating norms issued by the government.

They had asked the public to inform them about large gatherings at social, religious, and political functions; persons violating home quarantine guidelines, night curfew, and those roaming around without wearing masks.

He added that the police, daily, had been receiving more than 300 pictures and videos of people violating the norms. Since they have started taking action based on pictures and videos sent to them, the number of violations has come down. Nowadays, they have been receiving only 45 such pictures and videos.



