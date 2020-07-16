92.50 per cent of students clear HSC exam in Pune division

PUNE The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), on Thursday, declared the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results with an overall pass percentage of 92.50 per cent for the Pune division.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) did not announce a merit list given the circumstances triggered by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Pune division recorded an improvement by 5.11 per cent in the passing percentage as compared to 87.39 per cent recorded in 2019.

Out of the 2,40,697 students who appeared for examination from different streams, 2,22,646 students were declared passed.

“There are various reasons to the increase of overall passing percentage. Every year it differs between four and five per cent. One of the reasons is that there were more objective type questions this year. Also, the science stream Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology (PCMB) group format was changed due to that there might be increase in the passing percentage,” said, Shakuntala Kale, chairperson, MSBSHSE.

“This year girls outperformed boys yet again in both Pune division and state,” she said.

The passing percentage of girls in the Pune division is 95.11 per cent as compared to 89.82 per cent.

In Pune HSC board division there are three districts – Pune, Ahmednagar and Solapur. Solapur district has the highest passing percentage with 93.74 per cent, followed by Pune district with 92.50 per cent and Ahmednagar district 91.97 per cent.

A total of 973 students in Pune division scored above 90 per cent, last year 575 students had scored above 90 per cent.

State’s passing percentage is 90.66 per cent

This year, 90.66 percent of students in the state cleared the Class 12 exams compared to 85.88 in 2019, an overall increase of 4.78 percent. Girls outperformed boys yet again, netting a pass percent of 93.88 compared to 88.04 percent.

Konkan region reported highest passing percentage at 95.89 per cent, followed by Pune region with 92.50 per cent and the lowest percentage was in Aurangabad region with 88.18 per cent.

The passing percentage of the physically challenged students this year is 93.57 per cent.

A total of 14,20,575 students from Arts, Science and Commerce and Higher Secondary Vocational Courses (HSVC) registered for the exams. Out of which 14,13,687 students appeared for the exams and 12,81,712 students got passed in this exam from nine regions in the state.

“Despite adverse situation due to Covid-19 pandemic the results were declared well in time. I want to thank all the staff and officials of the board, principals, teachers, supervisors and all our higher officials of the state education department for helping us in this process,” said Kale.