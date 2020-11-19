92-year-old Covid patient discharged after 28 days on ventilator at Thane facility

The patient was admitted to the Mumbra Covid centre in the first week of October. (HT Photo)

A 92-year-old Covid-19 positive patient who recovered from the infection successfully was discharged from the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Kausa Covid Care Centre after a month-long battle with the virus. The patient was suffering from pulmonary issues and was on the ventilator for almost 28 days.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy commissioner, TMC, said, “The 92-year-old woman facing breathing problems but our doctors efficiently handled the critical case and discharged the patient on Wednesday after she recovered. Similarly, a few policemen were also discharged on Wednesday after they tested negative.”

The nonagenarian was admitted to the Covid care centre built within Maulana Abdul Kalam Stadium in Kausa, Mumbra in the first week of October.

“She was having breathing problems and there were other age-related issues as well. Although she was under medication, her lungs had become weak. This is a common phenomenon among Covid-19 positive patients as the virus affects the lungs. We put her under Bipap, which is a type of ventilator that helps to push air into the lungs. This positive-pressure ventilation was done for almost 28 days, and helped her become healthy and fit again,” said a medical officer from the Covid care centre in Mumbra.