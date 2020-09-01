93 govt upper primary schools to get mathematics kits

Mathematics kits would be provided in 93 government upper primary schools of the city to improve the quality of teaching in this subject. The funds for the same have been released by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). Of the 93 schools, 16 schools are in urban areas and the remaining are in rural areas.

In Punjab, 1,086 government upper primary schools will get these kits.

The kit has been prepared by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Each kit costs ₹1,907, funds for which have been sanctioned to the schools by the district education officer (DEO).

The council has already trained teachers on how to use these kits and make learning a joyful experience for students.

The kit includes plastic strips, a protractor, fly screws, 64 plastic cubs of unit length and of four different colours, a pack of cards numbered from 1 to 100, a sheet showing numbers from +104 to -104, Dice numbered 1-6, a geoboard, paper nets for solid shapes, cutouts of parallelogram, triangles cut from a parallelogram, trapezium and triangle to form a rectangle, counters whose one side is blue and other side is read, counters of different colours, kit box etc.

Block mentor of mathematics and state resource group member, Kirandeep Singh said, “These kits are very beneficial that will help teachers to clear the concepts by using various items. For better clarity and practical exposure, these items in the maths kits will benefit the child and teachers to use innovative ways to explain/learn the concepts.”

Pradeep Kumar, principal of government senior secondary school, Lalton Kalan, said, “Mathematics is a very important subject and many students face difficulties in understanding the concepts. The kit will provide practical exposure to students and will make it easy for them to understand the topics.”