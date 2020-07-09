Sections
Home / Cities / 94 stranded Indians, 77 Pak nationals return home via Attari-Wagah border

94 stranded Indians, 77 Pak nationals return home via Attari-Wagah border

As many as 94 Indians and 77 Pak nationals, who were stranded in Pakistan and India, respectively, have returned to their native countries via the Attari-Wagah border on...

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 21:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

As many as 94 Indians and 77 Pak nationals, who were stranded in Pakistan and India, respectively, have returned to their native countries via the Attari-Wagah border on Thursday.

On July 2, Pakistan’s interior ministry wrote to the director general of Pakistan Rangers informing him about the repatriation of 114 stranded Indians on July 9. On July 6, the Indian ministry of external affairs facilitated the movement of 82 Pak nationals through Wagah on July 9 on request of the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi.

Those who could not return due to certain reasons will get the permission once again in the coming days.

“On Thursday, of 114 Indians, 94 returned. Similarly, of 82 Pak nationals, 77 could return,” said Shiv Raj Singh Bal, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM-2).



PAK NATIONAL’S BODY HANDED OVER TO THE RANGERS

The BSF personnel handed over the body of a Pak national, who had died in Amritsar Central Jail to the Pakistan Rangers.

Jail superintendent Arshdeep singh Gill said deceased Khadim was arrested in 2018 for illegally crossing the border. The prisoner had been suffering from TB and died on June 29.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pune dist admn to share private lab’s reports with ICMR, NIV
Jul 09, 2020 21:21 IST
Telangana Inter supply exams 2020 cancelled, failed 2nd year students to be promoted
Jul 09, 2020 21:20 IST
Covid-19: Morocco to start reopening borders after strict lockdown
Jul 09, 2020 21:19 IST
In response to NGO’s plea to transfer funds, Centre defends PM Cares before SC
Jul 09, 2020 21:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.