Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Chandigarh / 966 fresh cases push Haryana’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 51,000

966 fresh cases push Haryana’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 51,000

It was for the fourth straight day that the state recorded a big spike in cases. On Tuesday, the state had registered 896 cases and on Monday 887 infections were reported.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:33 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Chandigarh

The number of active cases in the state are 7,555, while 42,793 Covid-19 patients have been discharged after recovery. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

Haryana on Thursday registered its highest single-day spike of 996 coronavirus cases, just a day after it recorded 994 infections, taking the total number of cases to 50,926, while the state’s death toll rose to 578 with eleven more Covid-19 fatalities.

It was for the fourth straight day that the state recorded a big spike in cases. On Tuesday, the state had registered 896 cases and on Monday 887 infections were reported.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

Of the eleven fatalities reported on Thursday, three were from Karnal, two each from Faridabad and Panipat, while one person each died in Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Jind districts, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin.

Also read: Noida’s Covid-19 tally reaches 6,776; death toll at 43



Meanwhile, among the districts which reported fresh cases include Panchkula (114), Gurugram (111),  Panipat (98), Ambala (92), Faridabad (88), Rohtak (72), Yamunanagar, Sonipat and Rewari (50 each) and Karnal (58), according to the bulletin.



The number of active cases in the state are 7,555, while 42,793 Covid-19 patients have been discharged after recovery.

As of Thursday, the state’s recovery rate was 84.03 percent while the rate of doubling of infections was 33 days. The state has a fatality rate of 1.13 per cent.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra committed to protect, conserve Western Ghats, says CM 
Aug 20, 2020 22:46 IST
Kejriwal’s ‘Delhi model’ improved Covid-19 situation: Govt
Aug 20, 2020 22:46 IST
PU offers one-year course on inclusive education
Aug 20, 2020 22:44 IST
DC’s Indian players assemble in Mumbai ahead of departure for UAE
Aug 20, 2020 22:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.