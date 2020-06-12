97 Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai for second day in a row

Sections
The city on Thursday recorded 1,418 new Covid-19 cases and 97 deaths, taking the count to 54,085 and toll to 1,954. So far, 24,209 people – 44% of Mumbai’s total cases...

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 00:31 IST

By Eeshanpriya M S,

The city on Thursday recorded 1,418 new Covid-19 cases and 97 deaths, taking the count to 54,085 and toll to 1,954. So far, 24,209 people – 44% of Mumbai’s total cases – have recovered. There are 27,915 active cases in Mumbai. The city recorded 97 deaths, the highest single-day figure, for two days in a row, on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the recovery rate is high in patients in the 10-40 age group. Until May 30, which is the latest data available with BMC for age-wise closed cases (cases that had an outcome of recovery or death), 74% cases in the 10-20 age group recovered with 0% mortality. Similarly, 71% of cases in the 20-30 age group recovered with 0% mortality. In the 30-40 age group, 68% of the cases recovered, while 2% died.

For cases in patients beyond 50 years of age, the percentage of closed cases has gone down, which means more patients in this age group are taking longer to recover and are still ailing. Also, among the closed cases, the mortality is higher. While 65% of cases in the 40-50 age group had an outcome, it was death in 6% of the cases, which means only 59% recovered. Of the 62% cases that had an outcome in the 50-60 age group, 11% were deaths, suggesting 51% recovery.

In senior citizens, 57% cases in the 60-70 age group had an outcome, with 18% deaths (39% recovery). In the 70-80 age group, 51% cases had an outcome – 30% recovery and 21% deaths.



Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer in BMC, said, “This is expected as younger people have better immunity to fight the infection. A higher percentage of older patients have co-morbidities. A sluggish metabolism among older people is another reason for longer recovery time. However, we have had cases where senior citizens are asymptomatic, and recover fast.”

As of June 9, there were 9,993 cases in the 50-60 age group, with 523 deaths. There were 6,669 cases in the 60-70 age group, with 514 deaths. There were 9,420 cases 40-50 in the age group, with 281 deaths. On the contrary, there were 9,372 cases in the 30-40 age group, with only 85 deaths.

Of the 97 deaths reported on Thursday, 43 occurred before June 7. Sixty-five had co-morbidities; 63 patients were men and 34 patients were women. Ten deaths were of people below 40 years, 53 above 60 years, and 34 between 40 and 60 years.

