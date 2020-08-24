Sections
99 fresh infections take HP Covid tally to 5,101

Active cases in the state stand at 1,436 and 3,584 people have recovered till date.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 22:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla/Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded 99 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state tally to 5,101, officials said.

Of the new cases, 30 were reported in Sirmaur, 15 each in Kangra and Solan, 12 in Una, eight in Chamba, four in Mandi, three each in Hamirpur and Kinnaur, two in Shimla and one in Kullu.

Among the 30 cases reported in Sirmaur, maximum were from Paonta Sahib town and surrounding areas—20 of them are workers of a pharma company.



An army jawan from Bharmaur was among seven people who were found positive in Chamba. The jawan has a travel history to Nagaland. He reached Pathankot in a train on August 19 from where he first took an auto to Jasoor near Nurpur and then travelled to Chamba in a private bus. The district administration has advised people who came in contact with the patient to home quarantine.

Remaining cases were from Chamba town and Dradda village.

Meanwhile, Kangra’s district’s tally crossed 700-mark on Monday with 15 new cases.

Solan is the worst-hit district with 1,273 infections followed by Kangra at 701 and Sirmaur at 649. Hamirpur has 468 cases, Mandi (390), Una (382), Chamba (361), Shimla (270), Bilaspur (269), Kullu (255), Kinnaur (76) and Lahaul-Spiti (7).

