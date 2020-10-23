Sections
Home / Cities / A day after 6-yr-old girl’s rape-murder in Hoshiarpur, 2 held

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 01:04 IST

By HT Correspondent/PTI, Press Trust of India

Hoshiarpur A man and his grandfather were arrested for the rape of a six-year-old girl and murder by setting her ablaze, a day after her half-burnt body was recovered from their house at Jalalpur village in Tanda here, police said on Thursday.

The accused — Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh — have been arrested on charges of murder, rape and other relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they further said.

The victim was the daughter of a migrant labourer who was living in the same village.

According to the victim’s father, Gurpreet allegedly took the girl to his home where he allegedly raped her. Thereafter, both Gurpreet and Surjit allegedly killed her and burnt her body. The half-burnt body of the girl was found from their house, said police.

Meanwhile, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission chairperson Tejinder Kaur took suo motu notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from senior superintendent of police (SSP), Hoshiarpur, by October 26.

