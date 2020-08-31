A fine is a fine but don’t take away right to criticise: Lawyers of Punjab, Haryana on Prashant Bhushan’s sentencing

The Supreme Court had on August 14 held Prashant Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt of court and stated that the allegations levelled in the tweets against the court and the CJI are malicious and have the tendency to scandalise the court. (PTI file photo)

Chandigarh: The fine of Re 1 on activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan for criminal contempt of court for his tweets against the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde evoked a mixed response from lawyer bodies in Chandigarh on Monday.

A three-judge bench of the apex court said if Bhushan fails to deposit the amount by September 15, he will have to undergo simple imprisonment of three months and will be barred from practising for three years.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association secretary Rohit Sud hoped this would put an end to the saga. The apex court had on August 14 held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt of court and stated that the allegations levelled in the tweets against the court and the CJI are malicious and have the tendency to scandalise the court.

“It is harsh. The Bar and bench should try to maintain cordial relations. There should not be a hitch in dialogue between the two. The court should have referred the matter to the Bar Council (of India) so that relations between the two remain cordial,” said association president DPS Randhawa.

Based in Chandigarh, the high court Bar has 4,000 registered members, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Mandeep Bedi, the president of the Senior Advocates’ Association of Punjab and Haryana High Court, termed the judgment wrong. “He should not have been fined. A fine, whether of Re 1 or Rs 10,000, is a fine. He should have been let off with a warning because it was just a tweet,” he said.

Earlier, not many lawyers had come out in protest against the Supreme Court initiating contempt proceedings against Bhushan. Only one protest was reported outside the high court premises last week.

Former chairman and member of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana Lekh Raj Sharma termed the decision a balanced one. “The rule of law should prevail and I think it has been upheld in this case to save the institution. In the name of fair criticism and freedom of expression, no one should be allowed to scandalise the courts,” he said.

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has more than 1 lakh members from the two states and Chandigarh.

District Bar Association, Chandigarh, president NK Nanda said this verdict can’t be criticised. “Then we will be held guilty for contempt. All we can say is that whatever decision the SC has taken, it must have taken after going through all facts. It is a balanced judgment,” he added.

District Bar Association, Mohali, president Manpreet Singh Chahal said the decision curbs the right to speak of an individual. “Imposing a fine of Re 1 or Rs 1 lakh is a punishment. It is clear now that the apex court is under some political pressure in giving the judgment. Every advocate has the right to speak, otherwise these institutions will finish one day,” he said.