A2Z firm's garbage collectors to lift waste from those in home quarantine

A2Z firm’s garbage collectors to lift waste from those in home quarantine

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 21:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A2Z company, which has been tasked with collecting household waste, will also be collecting garbage from the houses of those in quarantine.

This was decided during a meeting conducted by municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal with health department officials and A2Z company on Wednesday.

A2Z company’s garbage collectors had refused the task earlier, fearing infection. Following this, the municipal corporation had asked the company collecting bio-medical waste in the city, to do the needful. However, the company stated that it did not have the system to deal with household waste.

A2Z company manager Vishant Chaudhary said, “Our garbage collectors will be lifting residential waste after receiving a call from residents while the other company will lift only the bio-medical waste. Separate vehicles will be deployed for the purpose.”



Despite several attempts, MC medical officer Dr Vipal Malhotra was not available for comments.

