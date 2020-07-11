Aaditya Thackeray says Dharavi’s ‘Chase the virus’ model will be implemented in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Sections
Updated: Jul 11, 2020 23:58 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said that Dharavi’s ‘chase the virus’ pattern, which helped in bringing down the Covid-19 cases at Dharavi, will be strictly implemented in the rest of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region too. The Worli legislator made the statement at the Kalyan sports complex on Saturday in a meeting held to review the Covid-19 situation at Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Mira Bhayander and Navi Mumbai.

The meeting was attended by the civic commissioners of all corporations within MMR. Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) G-North ward (which includes Dharavi) who played a key role in bringing the spread of the virus under control, was also present for Saturday’s meeting.

“If the spread of the virus can be controlled in Dharavi, it can be curtailed at Kalyan and Dombivli too. We need to impose “chase the virus” pattern here to achieve the purpose. There is a need to push contact tracing, increase testing and isolation.”

The “chase the virus” pattern, which was introduced by the state in May, focussed on increasing the high-risk contact tracing and quarantining of Covid-19 patients, and testing capacity along with several other measures.



“Like Mumbai and Thane, health facilities are being upgraded at Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath too, to ensure that all patients receive treatment. We will increase the facilities of jumbo beds, oxygen, ventilators and ambulances across MMR. The civic bodies should also emphasise on reducing the death rates,” Thackeray said.

Taking a jibe at leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis’s recent visit to Kalyan, Thackeray said that the Opposition should “engage in constructive criticism”. “Our emphasis is on keeping the citizens fit while the Opposition parties are engaging in disaster​ tourism. They should visit other states and see the medical response there, even as we work here without blaming anyone,” he said.

