AAP accuses actor Deep Sidhu of raising pro-Khalistan slogans

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 01:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

A day after the video of actor Deep Sidhu joining the farmer protests went viral on social media, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the actor of raising pro-Khalistan slogans during the agitation.

In a tweet, Singh said, “The man who is standing in this picture (with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sunny Deol and another man) is raising slogans of ‘Khalistan zindabad’ during farmers’ protests. Now, it is clear that BJP is making attempts to defame farmers’ agitation with the help of its own people. The PM should clarify what relationship he has with the man who is demanding Khalistan.”

Sidhu had hit the headlines when a video of him trying to convince the Haryana police to allow them to proceed to Delhi started making the rounds of social media.

“Ye inquilab hain. Ye revolution hai. If they don’t understand the seriousness of this matter, it will define the political structure and the geopolitics of India as well as South Asia,” he is heard saying. “It is going to be very sad for them. If you take away farmers’ land then what do they have left? Only debt?”

The actor meanwhile said on a digital platform that he has no affiliation with any political party but he had campaigned for BJP candidate Sunny Deol during the parliamentary polls.

“I have a close relationship with Deol and I had canvassed for him in the Gurdaspur constituency. I am fighting with my farmer brothers against these black laws,” he said.

