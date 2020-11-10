Sections
AAP appoints 329 block in charges in 88 constituencies: Bhagwant Mann

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 23:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Bhagwant Mann and AAP affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh appointed 329 block in-charges in 88 Vidhan Sabhas on Tuesday.

Addressing the new appointees, Bhagwant Mann and Jarnail Singh said that after dissolving the old organisation, the party discussed in length with volunteers and workers and took a step forward in appointing the new post-holders. They said that AAP would always carry the mantle to fight for the common people’s rights.

Bhagwant Mann said that through this new organisation, AAP, with the help of common people would not only work towards forming the government in 2022 but for their welfare even after the elections. He added that with these new appointments, the ground-level worker would be more motivated.

