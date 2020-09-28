Sections
AAP asks Akal Takht jathedar to not let SAD ‘misuse’ shrines

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 20:40 IST

AMRITSAR An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation comprising Punjab legislators Baljinder Kaur, Jai Kishan Singh Rori and Kulwant Singh and others on Monday handed over a memorandum to Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, demanding that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) shouldn’t be allowed to “misuse gurdwaras and Takht sahibs” for their personal and political purposes.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Baljinder Kaur said there were times when SAD used to work for the betterment of Panth, Punjab and Sarbat, but in the recent times, its leaders have abandoned the agenda and were running the party like a private firm. “The Akali Dal has lost political ground and is now going to launch demonstrations from three Takhts starting October 1 to exploit religious sentiments of the Sikhs. Political demonstration by the Badal family on September 24 at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib was a misuse of the Guru’s house,” she said.

