AAP asks public to support farmers against new agriculture laws

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:02 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi

HT Correspondent

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday urged people from all walks of life to support farmers in their agitation against the recently passed agriculture laws.

Party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for passing the three controversial agriculture laws in Parliament and accused them of being anti-farmer.



The three laws that have led to widespread protests are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

All three were cleared in the recently held Monsoon session of Parliament.

“New farm laws of the BJP government will finish MSP in the country, now farmers will be forced to sell crops at a cheaper price and face losses. The AAP appeals to people from all walks of life – students, corporate employees, IT professionals, etc., to unite and support the farmers in this protest,” Bhardwaj said at a press conference.

In response, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Over last one month, farmers of the country have understood that the new agriculture acts will turn up their fortunes and agriculture income will phenomenally increase but unfortunately few political parties, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), are inciting farmers hoping to better their political fortune...”

“Also, regarding MSP, it will be better if Saurabh Bhardwaj asks the AAP-led Delhi government to restore Krishi Status for Delhi farmers along with the AATMA subsidy scheme so that Delhi farmers start getting subsidy benefits that their counterparts in Haryana and UP are enjoying,” Kapoor said.

