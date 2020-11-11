Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / AAP, BJP spar over pending salaries of MCD employees

AAP, BJP spar over pending salaries of MCD employees

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD) over the delay in payment of salaries to...

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:51 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD) over the delay in payment of salaries to thousands of employees, forcing them to stage protests against the civic agencies earlier this week.

“The BJP-led MCDs first created a crisis by not paying salaries to their employees for 5-6 months. After they stopped work to protest, they were paid. It means the civic agencies have the money and they have been misleading everyone about the lack of funds. It shows they are hell bent on defaming the AAP government in Delhi by causing inconvenience to people. They should apologise to all,” said Durgesh Pathak, AAP’s in charge of municipal affairs.

The BJP Delhi unit’s spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor countered, “The AAP leader should know that every year the civic agencies collect property tax around September. The revenues of the civic agencies have been affected by the pandemic. That is why we are paying salaries and pensions in instalments. The AAP should stop doing politics over this issue and release the money they owe to the MCDs.”

Thousands of civic employees, majorly from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, went on an indefinite strike on Monday against non-payment of salaries and pension.

The protesting employees range from engineers, clerical staff and teachers to sanitation workers. Some of them said they did not receive salaries for around four months. They called off their strike on Tuesday after a meeting with the civic authorities, who agreed to pay pending salaries.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Nov 12, 2020 01:10 IST
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
Nov 12, 2020 01:04 IST
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
Nov 11, 2020 23:23 IST
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
Nov 12, 2020 00:11 IST

latest news

‘Cong not contesting under PAGD’s umbrella but with like-minded secular parties’
Nov 12, 2020 01:33 IST
All party meet for DDC polls: Parties accuse EC of kowtowing to BJP
Nov 12, 2020 01:26 IST
Shanta bats for Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama
Nov 12, 2020 01:11 IST
Kitten takes on ‘light monster’ in this hilarious video. Watch
Nov 12, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.