Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / AAP calls North MCD ‘corrupt’, demands CAG probe; BJP says allegation ‘baseless’

AAP calls North MCD ‘corrupt’, demands CAG probe; BJP says allegation ‘baseless’

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation of corruption, and said the civic body has been...

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:52 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation of corruption, and said the civic body has been under-recording the amount of property tax it has collected every year, and demanded the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) investigate the matter.

The BJP, which governs the three municipal corporations in the city, hit back, calling the allegations “baseless”.

“The North MCD should be collecting ₹2,100 crore as property tax from 12 lakh people every year, but records show that only ₹700 crores is collected annually from four lakh people. The remaining ₹1400 crore is siphoned off,” said Durgesh Pathak, AAP’s in charge of municipal corporation affairs.

He also said, “The BJP leaders are looting ₹1400 crores collected by the MCD in the name of property tax, due to which they cannot pay their employees — doctors, nursing staff, teachers and sanitation workers. AAP demands that this matter should be thoroughly investigated by the CAG.”

BJP’s Delhi unit spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “AAP is a bunch of people who are experts on baseless statements. The party is in power in the Delhi government, and if they feel there is any kind of scam in MCDs they are free to recommend a CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation] probe, or else they should stop churning baseless allegations.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Nov 01, 2020 23:38 IST
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Nov 01, 2020 20:27 IST
IPL 2020: Morgan, Cummins keep KKR on course, RR exit
Nov 01, 2020 23:53 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 18:13 IST

latest news

Beer sales in Maharashtra drop 62.5% from pre-Covid
Nov 02, 2020 00:01 IST
Yeida to set up dedicated cell for registry of properties
Nov 01, 2020 23:59 IST
Free walk-in Covid-19 testing at 244 spots in Mumbai from today
Nov 01, 2020 23:59 IST
Season’s all-time high stubble burning contribution affects air quality of Noida, Ghaziabad
Nov 01, 2020 23:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.