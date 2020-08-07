Sections
AAP demands white paper on Covid-19 arrangements in Punjab

Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema alleged that the government has failed to combat the Covid-19 crisis in the past four months

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Sangrur

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday demanded white paper on Covid-19 arrangements in Punjab, saying the state government should make public as to where a whopping Rs 300 crore that the chief minister claimed of having incurred on the pandemic was spent.

“The CM should bring out a white paper on the total expenditure and the donations received from the public,” said party MLA and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema at a press conference in Sangrur.

Cheema alleged that the government has failed to combat the Covid-19 crisis in the past four months. “The spurt in cases by 1,000 cases every single day has deflated the government’s tall claims of having adequate combative measures in place. The body of a patient remained unattended at a Patiala hospital for 11 long hours. Another patient from Ludhiana died while waiting for a bed at a hospital,” he added.

He said over 450 police personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus but the DGP was dragging feet on their testing in an irresponsible and uncalled for manner.



