AAP ex-MLA booked for hurting religious sentiments

Amritsar Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) former MLA Jarnail Singh has been booked for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. A local resident, Gaurav Sharma, had complained at the Cantonment police station after Jarnail shared objectionable comments against Hindu gods on his Facebook account. He was booked on Friday.

After his post surfaced, the AAP suspended Jarnail, its prominent Sikh face and former MLA of Rajouri Garden segment in Delhi, on Thursday. He deleted the post after social media backlash. Later, he claimed that the image was mistakenly published by his son during an online class.

“My little son had taken my phone for his online class. He posted an image which I have deleted. I respect all the names of God Ram, Gobind, Keshav, Sadashiv and follow the principles of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib,” a rough translation of his clarification that was issued in Gurmukhi reads.

“The AAP is a secular party and has no place for anyone who disrespects any religion. The Sikh community is also very sad, because such kind of action is also against the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev,” a release from the AAP stated. Station house officer Inderjit Singh Dhaliwal said an FIR has been registered against Jarnail under Sections 295-A (deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings) of the IPC and 67 of IT Act, 2000.