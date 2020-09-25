AAP stages protest against agri bills in Mohali

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protested against what they termed ‘black farmer laws’ at Phase-7 light point in Mohali on Thursday.

Local leaders Raj Lali Gill and Gurtej Pannu said this ‘black law’ would not only affect the farmers, but also impact businesses and stakeholders associated with farming. “To save our farmers, our business and our state, all of us need to come together and fight to revoke this law,” they said.

The AAP leaders said the first step towards revoking this law is to support the ‘Punjab Bandh’ on September 25.

Slamming the Badals as well as Captain Amarinder Singh, the leaders said while Manpreet Badal supported the bill when it was tabled before the high-powered committee, the Badals kept promoting the bill till the time people started stopping their cadre from entering villages.

Gill and Pannu said that Harsimrat’s resignation was nothing but a “drama” and they were trying to “sabotage” the farmers’ protests by keeping their ‘chakka jam’ on the same day.