AAP leaders gherao MCD mayors over Rs 2,500 crore scam

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors and hundreds of volunteers held a “gherao strike” at the homes of the three mayors of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations on Sunday to highlight an alleged Rs 2,500 crore scam of the civic bodies .

The protest was led by leaders of opposition in the north, south, and east municipalities. Senior AAP leader and the party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the BJP leaders, as well as the mayors of the three MCDs, are equally responsible for illegal waiving off Rs 2,500 crore, which the south corporation owes to the north civic body for using its office space in the Civic Centre building.

“The BJP has been in power in the MCD for the last 15 years. In these 15 years, the BJP did not do anything other than corruption. The people of Delhi handed over the MCD to the BJP for the responsibility of cleaning Delhi, which is one of the most important tasks of the MCD, along with hundreds of other responsibilities that come under their ambit. But you go to any street in Delhi today, there are heaps of garbage everywhere. The drains are full of dirt,” he said.

AAP leader Atishi said the accounts of south corporation for the last many years clearly state that Rs 2,500 crore was payable as rent for the SDMC office at Civic Centre, which is owned by the north corporation.

“But in this year’s budget, the rent payable is shown as 0. The question that now arises is where did the Rs 2,500 crore go? Where has this money been appropriated? Which north MCD BJP leader and south MCD BJP leader received money to turn these Rs 2,500 crores into 0,” she said.

The BJP rubbished the allegations and said there was no corruption or manipulation in settling of dues between two government bodies as reportedly done by north and south Delhi municipal corporations.

BJP’s Delhi unit spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “There has been no misappropriation of funds. The south MCD owes the rent to north MCD since 2012 when the trifurcation of the MCDs happened. In the current budget of the MCDs, there is also a provision for waiver on rent payment that is due, but that is awaiting approval of the House. The Delhi government can get it probed by any agency.”

Jai Prakash, mayor North Delhi Municipal Corporation, said, “ I waited at my residence at Timarpur with details of Rs 13,000 crore dues of municipal corporations in the Delhi government. But nobody came to gherao or seek details .”

He also said that the AAP should prove the alleged scam of Rs 2500 crore or the chief minister should resign.