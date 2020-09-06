Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / AAP MLA Arora opposes night curfew, weekend lockdown

AAP MLA Arora opposes night curfew, weekend lockdown

Arora said that due to the weekend lockdown, traders are facing huge losses and it is bound to lead to rebellion.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 18:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Patiala

Police personnel warning a commuter who was found breaking night curfew in Patiala. (Bharat Bhushan/HT )

Aam Aadmi Party’s Sunam MLA, Aman Arora has opposed the night curfew and weekend lockdown, terming it an unsuccessful idea for controlling the spread of Covid-19, here on Sunday.

Arora said that due to the weekend lockdown, traders are facing huge losses and it is bound to lead to rebellion. “The trader community has never revolted in the past as they used to focus on their business, but the simmering anger against the restrictions is sure to lead to rebellion,” he said.

He further said, “In fact, in the last three weeks since the government brought in the weekend lockdown, the Covid-19 cases have only seen a rise. We demand the withdrawal of the night curfew and weekend lockdown.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to question Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday
Sep 06, 2020 18:47 IST
India must hold Facebook accountable
Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
Sep 06, 2020 18:43 IST
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sep 06, 2020 14:02 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to question Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday
Sep 06, 2020 18:47 IST
Himachal: Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar shoots off letter to Maha CM, seeks security for Kangana
Sep 06, 2020 18:45 IST
This dog is ‘winking’ its way into netizens’ hearts
Sep 06, 2020 18:40 IST
AAP MLA Arora opposes night curfew, weekend lockdown
Sep 06, 2020 18:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.