AAP MLA Atishi meets rape survivor, hands over financial aid

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and MLA Atishi on Saturday met the family of the 12-year old girl at the AIIMS who faced a violent assault earlier this week. Atishi also...

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:55 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and MLA Atishi on Saturday met the family of the 12-year old girl at the AIIMS who faced a violent assault earlier this week. Atishi also handed over the cheque of Rs 10 lakh as financial compensation as promised by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the family.

Atishi said that the family of the child is still under trauma and grief and the situation of the girl is also very critical. The 12-year old girl was assaulted and later attacked with a scissor in the Paschim VIhar area and the accused was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday.

“I spoke to the family of the girl child and I have told them that the Delhi government is standing with you in every possible way and we will provide the best lawyers to them in this case. The Delhi government will try its best to provide the toughest punishment to the culprit. The girl is still at the Neuro Surgery ward and the condition of the girl is still critical,” she said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met the 12-year-old girl and her family at AIIMS on Friday.



