AAP rakes up pension dues of MCD employees, BJP hits back

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak claimed that despite HC’s order, the BJP-ruled municipal corporations did not release the pensions.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 02:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party supporters and MCD employees raise slogans during a protest against the non payment of salaries of MCD employees outside Civic Center, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT File Photo)

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Saturday said that the BJP-ruled MCD should immediately release pension of 24,000 pensioners and should stop doing politics over this issue. He also said that the condition of the families of pensioners was very bad and they were being forced to take loans and fall back on their savings for survival.

Pathak said that these people had also moved court to demand pension and on September 21 the Delhi high court had ordered the immediate release of pension to north corporation. Pathak claimed that despite HC’s order, the BJP-ruled municipal corporations did not release the pensions.

“The BJP leaders have become so insensitive that they are only busy diverting the attention from real issues of the MCD and are only concerned about blaming the AAP government. I want to tell the BJP that you have run the MCD for the last 14 years. Now for just one year, handover the MCD to the AAP. I want to ensure that we present a different reality in front of them,” said Pathak.

Replying to this, Delhi BJP spokesperson, Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the AAP was shedding “crocodile tears”.

“If the AAP cares so much about the MCD pensioners, then it should ask the Kejriwal government to release all the pending funds to the civic bodies,” Kapoor said.

