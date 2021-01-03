AAP’s Haryana chief likely to join as physical training instructor

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Haryana chief, Naveen Jaihind, who had withdrawn himself from active politics in February last year after his wife Swati Maliwal, Delhi Commission For Women’s chief, announced their divorce, is now mulling joining the Haryana government as a physical training instructor.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission had published the result for the 1,983 posts of physical training instructor in October 2020, and Jaihind had made the cut.

Jaihind, who has yet to join service, said he had appeared for the written test at a Kurukshetra centre in August.

“I had applied for the post many years ago before joining politics. I appeared in the exam just to check my knowledge and was confident enough to crack it. I was a critic of the BJP government, but this recruitment drive was conducted in a free and fair manner. I am still pondering whether to join this job or not. I have no interest in returning to politics now,” he added.

He said he has four months’ time to make a decision in this regard. On being asked about the reports of him calling Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar after the exam’s result, Jaihind said he doesn’t know who is spreading such rumours.

“I am devoting my time on meditation and workout. I am away from social media and neither reading newspapers nor watching TV,” he added.

A holder of master’s degree in physical education from Maharshi Dayanand University, Jaihind was planning to join as director of physical education, but couldn’t during the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government.

Jaihind, who enjoyed close proximity with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, was made the AAP’s Haryana unit convener in 2016 after the suspension of Yogendra Yadav over his anti-party activities.

The party had declared him the chief ministerial candidate for the 2019 assembly elections in Haryana, but he chose not to contest.

The 39-year-old leader contested the parliamentary elections from Faridabad and forfeited his security deposit as he polled only 11,112 votes.