AAP to contest 2022 assembly polls with CM face, says Jarnail Singh

Chandigarh Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh on Tuesday said the party will contest the 2022 assembly elections in Punjab with a chief ministerial (CM) face.

Singh announced this after a meeting with members of the state core committee and MLAs here on the party’s strategy for the next assembly elections. “The name of the CM candidate will be declared at the appropriate time,” he told reporters at a press conference.

The AAP had not announced its CM candidate during the 2017 polls. Though it had emerged as the principal opposition party, the performance was much below expectations and many in the AAP had attributed it to the party’s strategy of going into the elections without a CM-face, besides other reasons.

Leader of opposition (LOP) Harpal Singh Cheema said the AAP leaders would attend the all-party meeting convened by the chief minister on Wednesday. “We will strongly register our opposition to the three anti-people ordinances passed by the central government in the name of agriculture reforms,” he said, demanding their immediate withdrawal.

He also announced a protest against the state government’s move on Bathinda Thermal Power Plant and gherao of finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s residence in the city on Wednesday.