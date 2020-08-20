Sections
Home / Cities / AAP to contest Uttarakhand polls

AAP to contest Uttarakhand polls

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister and the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the party will contest assembly elections in Uttarakhand,...

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:27 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister and the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the party will contest assembly elections in Uttarakhand, which is likely to be scheduled in 2022.

“The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the Uttarakhand assembly elections, which are likely to happen in 2022. We shall field candidates in all (70) seats in the state,” Kejriwal told reporters in Delhi.

The hill state is presently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said, “A lot of people from Uttarakhand reside in Delhi. They encouraged us to take this decision. Earlier this year, we conducted a survey and more than 62% people of Uttarakhand responded that they want AAP to contest polls in the state. People there believe in our Delhi model of development. They believe we can make a similar model for Uttarakhand too.”



“The state has a major problem of unemployment, which ultimately leads to extremely high migration to other states. Government schools and colleges are in a poor shape and so is the health care infrastructure. These are the three major issues. We are in the process of developing a cadre base in Uttarakhand. We have also learnt that people there have lost hope with the BJP and the Congress,” Kejriwal said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

LIVE: UK Covid-19 positive cases rise by 1,182 to 322,280
Aug 21, 2020 05:04 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 21, 2020 05:00 IST
Boutiques register a surge in business, courtesy Covid-19
Aug 21, 2020 04:43 IST
Senior Citizen’s Day: Artistes share how they are coping with Covid-19 era
Aug 21, 2020 03:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.