Abduction case against ex-DGP: Court likely to decide on transfer of case on July 2

Mohali On a plea seeking transfer of the case against former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini to another court, the district and sessions judge reserved the order for July 2.

The application for transfer of the case from the court of additional district and sessions judge Monika Goyal was filed by Palwinder Singh in a 1991 case pertaining to the disappearance of his brother Balwant Singh Multani in which the former DGP is the main accused.

On Monday, the court of district and sessions judge Rajinder Singh Rai heard the arguments before adjourning the case to July 2.

Palwinder had filed the application after the additional district and sessions judge allowed interim bail to Saini in anticipation of the SIT adding Section 302 of the IPC to an earlier FIR.

Making a case for transfer, special public prosecutor Sartaj Singh Narula and district attorney Sanjeev Batra submitted, “The court granted anticipatory in a blanket manner for offence 302 if already added. Even when 302 was not added so far thus providing blanket coverage to the accused DGP.”

They submitted that the court while granting bail had totally ignored that the case was 29-year old and it will be impossible to make headway in investigations without custodial interrogation. The prosecution also submitted that the court while granting anticipatory bail ignored the statement of eyewitness advocate Gursharan Kaur Mann, pertaining to illegal detention and torture of Balwant at Saini’s order.”

A fresh FIR was registered against Saini at Mataur police station on May 6, accusing him of abduction of Balwant Singh Multani on the complaint of Palwinder.