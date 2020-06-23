Sections
Abduction case against ex-DGP Saini: Hearing on plea seeking transfer of case deferred to June 29

Mohali The district and sessions court of Mohali on Tuesday deferred to June 29 the hearing on an application seeking transfer of case against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini...

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 17:58 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Mohali The district and sessions court of Mohali on Tuesday deferred to June 29 the hearing on an application seeking transfer of case against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini from the court of additional district and sessions judge (ADJ) Monika Goyal. The case pertains to the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani, a Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (CITCO) employee, in 1991. The case was registered against Saini on May 6 this year on the complaint of Multani’s brother Palwinder Singh.

On Tuesday, Saini filed his reply through his counsel HS Dhanoa.

In his reply Saini alleged that the application for transfer of case is not maintainable and must be dismissed. “We have filed our reply and the sessions court adjourned the case for June 29 for the arguments. We have prayed before the court that the transfer application is not maintainable and requested the court to dismiss the same,” Dhanoa said.

The application for transfer of case was filed after ADJ Monika Goyal’s court allowed interim bail to Saini in anticipation of the SIT adding Section 302 of the IPC to the earlier FIR.



Multani was allegedly picked up by two officers in 1991 after a terrorist attack on Saini, the then Chandigarh SSP, in which four policemen in his security posse were killed. The police later claimed that Multani had escaped from the custody of Qadian police.

