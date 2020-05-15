ABDUCTION CASE: Ex-DGP Saini to be quizzed on May 17

Former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini will be questioned by the special investigation team (SIT) on Sunday in the abduction case registered against him in connection with the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani, a Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (CITCO) employee, in 1991.

“We have summoned the ex-DGP on Sunday,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali, adding that a notice has been issued to Saini in this regard.

The time for the questioning would be conveyed to Saini on Sunday, officials said.

Saini was granted anticipatory bail in the case by a Mohali court on May 11 with directions to join investigations within seven days. He had appeared at the Mataur police station on Wednesday and surrendered his passport as per court directions.

The three-member SIT -- comprising Mohali superintendent of police (SP-investigation) Harmandeep Singh Hans, deputy superintendent of police (DSP-investigation) Bikramjit Singh Brar and Rajiv Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Mataur -- is also in process of issuing notices to the witnesses in the case.

Multani was allegedly picked up by two officers after a terrorist attack on Saini, then SSP, Chandigarh, in which four policemen in his security posse were killed. The police later claimed that Multani had escaped from the custody of Qadian police.

A case was registered under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 344 (wrongful confinement), 330 (voluntarily causing hurt to exhort confession) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) in Mohali on May 6 on the basis of a complaint filed by Multani’s brother Palwinder Singh Multani.

Former DSP Baldev Singh Saini, inspector Satvir Singh, sub-inspectors Har Sahai Sharma, Jagir Singh and Anoop Singh and ASI Kuldip Singh were also named in the case.