Sections
Home / Cities / Abhay Chautala meets party workers in Ambala, Yamunanagar

Abhay Chautala meets party workers in Ambala, Yamunanagar

Chautala claimed that the present BJP-JJP government will collapse after the Baroda by election.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 20:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

Abhay Chautala (HT File)

Senior INLD leader and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Chautala on Friday met party workers in Ambala and Yamunanagar.

Addressing party workers in Ambala, Chautala said, “The government was adamant in opening liquor vends during the lockdown. We opposed the decision and told them that people will come out of their homes and create nuisance if liquor vends are opened. However, both the chief minister and home minister Anil Vij are “bachelor nomads” (chhade malang) and did not pay heed since they don’t have small kids at home. The state government has developed drug and liquor mafia and shields those who are involved in kidnapping and extortion.”

On his brother Ajay calling his meeting with Ashok Tanwar as “zero meeting zero”, Abhay said, “Ajay should know how he became hero from zero. He should remove his Chautala surname and his misunderstandings will be cleared.”

Ambala district president Shishpal Jandheri claimed that nearly 150 political leaders from the BJP, JJP, Congress and others parties joined the INLD on Friday.



In Yamunanagar, Chautala claimed that the present BJP-JJP government will collapse after the Baroda by election. On removal of PTI teachers in the state, he said the state government should have gone to the court for a review after the Supreme Court’s order.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

76 of 188 all-India quota PG seats vacant in 3 medical colleges reverted to Punjab quota
Jul 03, 2020 21:01 IST
Four fresh Covid-19 cases surface in Chandigarh, total climbs to 454
Jul 03, 2020 21:00 IST
PM Modi calls Assam CM, assures all help to tackle flood situation
Jul 03, 2020 20:59 IST
Unfair means in exam: Students facing cases asked to submit details online
Jul 03, 2020 20:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.