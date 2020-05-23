Sections
Home / Cities / Abhay Chautala threatens to launch ‘dharna’ over non-payment to wheat growers

Abhay Chautala threatens to launch ‘dharna’ over non-payment to wheat growers

Updated: May 23, 2020 20:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(HT File)

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala on Saturday alleged that farmers have not been given the payment for the wheat crop after procurement. He threatened to launch a ‘dharna’ along with the farmers from June 2 if their dues were not paid by June 1.

While addressing mediapersons here, Chautala said contrary to the government claims that farmers were being paid minimum support price (MSP) within 72 hours of procurement, there are a lot of farmers who had not been paid at all or paid partially since over three weeks.

He threatened to launch a dharna if the farmers are not paid for every grain of wheat by June 1.

Chautala said it is shocking to see that the government which had announced to set up procurement centres across the state, had failed to set up even a single procurement centre in the entire state.



“Farmers in Ellenabad were informed telephonically by officials to bring their farm produce (gram) to the grain market but were sent back on plea that they had not received any government order in this context,” he added.

He accused the state government of indulging in unfair means in delaying the payment to farmers with an aim to favour a particular private bank.

When asked about the controversy pertaining to the liquor scam, Abhay who had demanded a probe by sitting judge of high court, alleged that the culprits had links with top functionaries of the government.

