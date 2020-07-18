Sections
About 67% construction work on govt college building completed

The MLA directed the executive engineer of the public works department to complete the pending work by December

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 21:50 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

MLA Sanjay Talwar during his visit to the college site on Saturday (HT photo)

About 67% of construction work on the new building of the Government College Ludhiana (East) is complete and classes will be started from December. This was stated by MLA Sanjay Talwar who visited the site situated opposite the Vardhman Mill on the Chandigarh Road here on Saturday.

Talwar along with Dharam Singh Sandhu, principal of Satish Chander Dhawan (SCD) Government College, inspected the site and asked the executive engineer of the public works department to complete the pending work by December.

“The construction work on the administrative block will be completed in the next four months, while that of arts and science block has completed. The contractor has been asked to complete the flooring, landscaping and proper leveling of the ground of the college,” said Talwar.

On being asked why the contractor hasn’t been paid, he said that the finance department will transfer the funds soon.



The construction of the building on the five-acre land started on November 3, 2018, and the construction of the project suffered owing to the unprecedented outbreak of Covid-19.

“As new staff has to be appointed, I will take up the matter with the higher education minister,” said Talwar.

In June, the construction work on the new building of the government college (east), came to a halt due to the paucity of funds.

The foundation stone of the building was laid at the site on January 28, 2018. On April 11, 2018, a team comprising the director, public instructions (colleges), former deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal and other officers inspected a community centre at Jamalpur to start BA part 1 and part 2 classes temporarily from there. Students of these classes were supposed to be later shifted to the new college. However, the higher education department permitted SCD Government College authorities to conduct an online admission process in 2018. The college admitted 80 students each of first and second years of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and classes have been conducted in the SCD Government College for the past two years.

