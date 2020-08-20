Sections
Home / Cities / ABVP student wing hold protest at SPPU

ABVP student wing hold protest at SPPU

Pune: The student volunteers of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside the main building of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday for...

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 21:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: The student volunteers of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside the main building of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday for various issue related to students in Pune district. Volunteers stopped the vehicle of SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar and gave their demand letter to him. Karmalkar was made to walk till the varsity’s main building as students did not allow his official vehicle to move ahead.

“Since the lockdown started in the country, students are facing several issues related to exams, fees, results and admission process. Our major demands include waiver of exam fees except for final year students, reduction of fees by 30 per cent with 15 per cent of fee collection during admission and remaining in four instalments. As students hardly stayed in university hostel, so half of the hostel fees should also be returned to students,” said Dayanand Shinde, ABVP president of SPPU unit.

The protest started at 12.30 pm from Aniket canteen inside the university campus before reaching the main building and stopping vice-chancellor’s vehicle. Later, SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar met the protesting students and gave assurance to hold a meeting to discuss their issues in the next seven days.

“We will soon hold a meeting to address their issues,” said Pawar.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Aam Aadmi Party to contest Uttarakhand assembly elections in 2022
Aug 20, 2020 21:16 IST
Umar Akmal files appeal in CAS against 18-month ban
Aug 20, 2020 21:14 IST
ABVP student wing hold protest at SPPU
Aug 20, 2020 21:12 IST
Leeds owner tells Marcelo Bielsa to relax, stress less
Aug 20, 2020 21:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.